Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after buying an additional 284,947 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,081,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,907,000 after buying an additional 139,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after buying an additional 508,602 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after buying an additional 60,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 86.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,122,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after acquiring an additional 519,252 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

NYSE:BFAM opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

