Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 12,550 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 80.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 50,919 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis Price Performance

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

