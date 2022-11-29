Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 4,197 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after buying an additional 2,130,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 17,389.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after buying an additional 1,508,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after buying an additional 1,022,489 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

CMS stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

