Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.