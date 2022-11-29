Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 289 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

NYSE HUBS opened at $288.72 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $862.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.23.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

