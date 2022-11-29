Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 40,974 Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Volta were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Volta by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Volta by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Volta by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 276,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 207,977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Volta by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Volta Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

