Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.94. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

