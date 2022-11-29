Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 267,799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.04. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $255,479.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,424.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $255,479.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,078 shares of company stock worth $5,611,474 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

