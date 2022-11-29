Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 5,984 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

GXO opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $102.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

