Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 637 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,698,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.2 %
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.