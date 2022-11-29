Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 138,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 972,231 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 679,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,288,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,297,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,377,000 after purchasing an additional 418,756 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,141,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 25.78 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.99. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

