Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $209.04 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.13.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

