Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,305 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 110.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $129,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $249.33. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

