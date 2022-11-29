Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 215,831 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 42,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 18.1% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.