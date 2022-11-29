Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

