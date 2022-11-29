Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $178,000 Stock Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Telos were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $27,666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 433.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 662,516 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth $3,701,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $3,473,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 39.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares during the period. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLS. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Telos to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Telos to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. Telos Co. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

