Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $181,000 Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 893.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

KOD opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $19.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

