Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $187,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,896 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

