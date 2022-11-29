Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $255,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.3 %

ASR opened at $239.58 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $177.31 and a fifty-two week high of $251.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.