Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,961 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $243.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average is $209.26.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.63.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

