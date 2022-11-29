Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $278,000 Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4,046.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $45,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $159.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.55.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,268,785. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

