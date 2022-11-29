Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $290,000 Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,981 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 99.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 63,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 254,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 62,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of DCT opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -179.80, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

