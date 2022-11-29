Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $173,000 in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 993 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 17.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 26.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Paylocity by 652.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $14,007,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity Company Profile

PCTY stock opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.69 and a 200 day moving average of $212.79.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

