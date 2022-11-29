Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $255,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

