Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $176,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.44. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

