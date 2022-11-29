Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Teleflex stock opened at $224.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.32 and its 200 day moving average is $237.87.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

