Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after purchasing an additional 642,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 575,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after purchasing an additional 476,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity

Toro Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.