Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,590,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Genpact by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 1,456.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,705 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genpact Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Shares of G stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

