Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,590,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Genpact by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 1,456.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Genpact
In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,705 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Genpact Price Performance
Shares of G stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
