Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 4,595 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of GE opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
