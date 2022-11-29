Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 503 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 43.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cintas by 600.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $454.34 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

