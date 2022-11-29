Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 50.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $187.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.38. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

