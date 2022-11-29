Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after buying an additional 64,861 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,385,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 989,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,109,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $1,853,333. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

