Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 164,215 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164,215 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Workday by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 2.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $285.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.22 and a beta of 1.29.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.14.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.