Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,083 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 2.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ECL opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

