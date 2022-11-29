Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,365 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 5.58.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
