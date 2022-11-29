Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 252,200 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 412,727 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Stitch Fix by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stitch Fix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $4.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $427.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.36 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.81% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

