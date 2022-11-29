Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 284,000 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $78.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $102,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,771,802 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,778.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 191,678 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $358,437.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 77,689 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,549.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,771,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,778.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 357,217 shares of company stock valued at $593,641 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

