Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 69,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,037,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity

Unity Software Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 2,391 shares of company stock worth $81,127 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.77. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $186.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.