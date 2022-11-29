Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 879 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

