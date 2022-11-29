Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Elastic were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Elastic by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 4.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elastic Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

ESTC stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.