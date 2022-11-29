Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 487,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,079,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 302,487 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.52%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

