IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in IAC were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IAC by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAC by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.91. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34.

Insider Activity at IAC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

IAC Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

