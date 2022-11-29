ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 68,718 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,154.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.19.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $958.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

