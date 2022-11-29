Insider Buying: Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,788 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

