Insider Buying: Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
IOVA stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
