Insider Selling: ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Sells 139,068 Shares of Stock

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 139,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $205,820.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 529,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASAP alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Jonathan Green sold 1,796 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $2,227.04.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 3,990 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $5,745.60.

On Monday, November 21st, Jonathan Green sold 8,142 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total transaction of $732.78.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jonathan Green sold 85,494 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $9,404.34.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jonathan Green sold 358,076 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $42,969.12.

ASAP Trading Down 1.6 %

WTRH opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $255.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. ASAP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ASAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASAP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ASAP by 1,639.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 224,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ASAP by 114.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 434,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.