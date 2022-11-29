Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Sells 3,998 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at $32,156,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACLS opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

