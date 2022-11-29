Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells 219,300 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$351,362.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,385,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$47,081,359.98.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 350,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$565,285.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$3,608,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$450,825.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$385,840.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$182,080.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$178,920.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$175,980.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$480,725.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$808,600.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$337.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMMC shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.33.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.