Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,870,356 shares in the company, valued at $57,008,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $616,400.00.

DNLI opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,438,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 108,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

