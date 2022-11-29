Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells 8,804 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,586,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,119,602.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $537,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $356,500.00.
Destination XL Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 115.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 467,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 250,606 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 166.1% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 133,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 83,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 204.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 683,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 459,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
