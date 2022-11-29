Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells 8,804 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,586,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,119,602.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $537,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $356,500.00.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXLG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 115.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 467,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 250,606 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 166.1% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 133,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 83,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 204.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 683,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 459,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

