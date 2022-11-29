Insider Selling: Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) CEO Sells 17,550 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $214,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,325.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $284.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.78. Green Plains Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 1,867.81%.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 26.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

